Luke Cavallin Assigned to Growlers
November 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that goaltender Luke Cavallin has been assigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
Cavallin, a 22-year-old Greely, Ontario native, played in 35 games for the Growlers last season finishing 24-9-1-0 with a .917% save percentage -- his 24 wins second best in the ECHL among rookie netminders.
Prior to turning pro, Cavallin played four years in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds with a cumulative 143 starts including an impressive 36-14-4 record during his final year of junior hockey.
The Growlers return to action on Saturday, November 4 as they continue a three-game series at the Colisèe Videotron against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Following the quick road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Worcester Railers November 9, 10 & 12. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2023
- Undefeated Mavericks Back at Home Tonight, Looking to Match the Best Start in Franchise History - Kansas City Mavericks
- Luke Cavallin Assigned to Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville Icemen (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Une Belle Victoire à la Maison - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Two-Game Slate against Nailers - Reading Royals
- Thunder Fall in OT to Steelheads, 5-4 - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Dominate Allen in Bounce-Back Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Luke Cavallin Assigned to Growlers
- Growlers Topped 4-1 by Lions
- Isaac Johnson Assigned to Growlers
- Keenan Suthers Assigned to Growlers
- Series Preview: November 3-5 at Trois-Rivières