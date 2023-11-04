Luke Cavallin Assigned to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that goaltender Luke Cavallin has been assigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Cavallin, a 22-year-old Greely, Ontario native, played in 35 games for the Growlers last season finishing 24-9-1-0 with a .917% save percentage -- his 24 wins second best in the ECHL among rookie netminders.

Prior to turning pro, Cavallin played four years in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds with a cumulative 143 starts including an impressive 36-14-4 record during his final year of junior hockey.

The Growlers return to action on Saturday, November 4 as they continue a three-game series at the Colisèe Videotron against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Following the quick road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Worcester Railers November 9, 10 & 12. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

