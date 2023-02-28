Wichita Closes Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its four-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Independence, Missouri against Kansas City.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 86-59-23 against Kansas City and 40-32-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

The Thunder are looking to snap a four-game losing skid after dropping a pair last weekend in Toledo. The Mavericks lost two of three last weekend in Estero against the Everblades, but won on Saturday, 4-2.

Wichita remains in second place in the Mountain Division with 56 points. Kansas City is in fourth place with 52 points and has three games in hand on the Thunder.

Mark Liwiski recorded his 10th goal of the season on Sunday. He finished the month of February with four goals and an assist. He has 14 points (10g, 4a) in 52 games so far this season.

Michal Stinil played in his 100th ECHL game on Sunday afternoon. He is fifth in the league with 60 points, seventh in goals with 25 and tied for 13th with 35 helpers.

Justin Kapelmaster was signed ahead of the Thunder's game on Sunday afternoon. He made 46 saves on 51 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Walleye. Last season, he went 4-5-0-1 with the Indy Fuel with a 2.54 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Cole MacDonald recorded two assists last Friday, giving him 28 on the season. He has points in three of his last five and assists in two of his last four (1g, 3a). He is nearing his 100th game as a pro and needs one goal to tie his career-high in that category.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman and Jake Wahlin each have assists in two of their last three games...Cole MacDonald is tied for third among defenseman in power play assists (19) and tied for third among defenseman with 23 power play points...Mark Liwiski is first in penalty minutes for rookies (129)...Wichita is 18-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-17-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Shane Starrett is second in minutes (2,071) and fourth in saves (959)...Hugo Roy has points in four-straight games for the fourth time this year and second time in nine days...Theo Calvas played in his 100th game in a Mavericks uniform last Saturday and has goals in back-to-back games...Ryan Harrison played in his 100th game in a Mavericks uniform last weekend...

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

This Sunday is also CrossWinds Casino Night. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a foam puck, courtesy of CrossWinds Casino.

