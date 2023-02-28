Railers & WooSox Team up on March 4th

February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and Worcester Red Sox, team up on Sat., March 4th for the ultimate night of hockey and baseball. Join the Railers as they take on the Newfoundland Growlers. Doors open at 6pm; puck drops at 7:05pm.

The evening, sponsored by Table Talk Pies will be a tribute to the City of Worcester and its significance as a sports destination. Fans can look forward to a special performance by country music singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, who will perform his signature song 'God Bless the USA' during the pregame ceremony. The night will also include baseball themed activations, mascot appearances, including WooSox mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster, and Roberto the Rocket.

The 2013 World Series Trophy won by the Boston Red Sox will be on display outside the Coors Light Cold Zone. Fans will be given the opportunity to take their picture with the trophy from 6pm until 8:30pm. Doors open at 5:45pm for Railers HC season ticket members.

"The City of Worcester has become a hub for sports," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "We are fortunate to have a great partnership with the Worcester Red Sox and look forward to incorporating some baseball fun into our game this weekend."

Fans may take advantage of a special WooSox night offer: Purchase a ticket and receive a Simply Orthodontics Berm ticket to Opening Day on Friday March 31st against the Syracuse Mets. A minimum of two tickets is required. Secure your seats to WooSox Night & Opening Day here!

Memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 15 minutes before puck drop with Tim Foley. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.