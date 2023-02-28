Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 28
February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The sixth-largest crowd in ECHL history (14,969) and largest of the season attended Saturday's game. Oilers won 5-2 on Sunday after pair of losses to Rush. Team starts four-game Central Division road week
OVERALL RECORD: 18-24-7-1
LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Max Golod is on a five-game point streak with 13 points (8G, 5A)
. Karl Boudrias is on a four-game point streak with six points (2G, 4A)
. Dante Sheriff has eight assists during a five-game streak
. Ethan Stewart has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games
. Tag Bertuzzi has seven power-play goals in 14 games as an Oiler
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 9-3-0-1 when leading after the first period
. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods
(11- 0-2-0)
. The Oilers are 14-12-3-1 at home this season
. The Oilers averaged 3.55 goals per game in the month of February (season average of 3.04, 2.9 at end of January)
. Tulsa has power-play goals in its last four games
. The Oilers are 4-6-0-0 in weekday games this season
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Feb.24 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City won 7-3
- Oilers went 1/5 on power play, 5/5 on penalty kill
- Oilers out shot Rush 39-33
- Rush had six separate multi-point performers
- Adam Carlson stopped 36 of 39
- Max Golod, Tyler Poulsen and Karl Boudrias scored for Tulsa
Saturday , Feb.25 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City won 6-4
- BOilers 1/4 on power play, Rapid City 1/3
- Tulsa out shot Rapid City 35-29
- Ethan Stewart and Max Golod each finished with two points (1G, 1A)
. Jarod Hilderman scored his third goal of the season
- Adam Carlson made 31 saves on 35 shots
Sunday , Feb.26 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa won 5-2
- Back-Oilers have five separate goal scorers (Karl Boudrias, Max Golod, Tag Bertuzzi, Kylor Wall and Eddie Matsushima)
- Oilers out shot the Rush 41-34
- Tag Bertuzzi scored his seventh power-play goal as an Oiler in 14 games
. Max Golod collected three points (1G, 2A)
- Dante Sheriff reached a five-game assist streak, finished game with two assists
- Rapid City scored First
- Daniel Mannella stopped 32 of 36 shots
- Tulsa out scored Rush 4-1 in second half of the game, 3-0 in third period
- Oilers power Play 1/3, Penalty Kill 3/3
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Wednesday, March 1 at Cincinnati - Heritage Bank - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, March 3 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 2:00 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 42 - Max Golod
GOALS: 23- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 30 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Brenan Blaszczak
PIMS: 74 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 8 - Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 6 - Eddie Matsuhima
SHOTS: 173 - Max Golod
WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 4.13- Daniel Mannella
SAVE %: .868 - Daniel Mannella
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 32/192 (16.7%)
Last Week - 3/12 (25%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -170/222 (76.6%)
Last Week - 10/11 (91%)
