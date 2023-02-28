Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 28

The sixth-largest crowd in ECHL history (14,969) and largest of the season attended Saturday's game. Oilers won 5-2 on Sunday after pair of losses to Rush. Team starts four-game Central Division road week

OVERALL RECORD: 18-24-7-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Max Golod is on a five-game point streak with 13 points (8G, 5A)

. Karl Boudrias is on a four-game point streak with six points (2G, 4A)

. Dante Sheriff has eight assists during a five-game streak

. Ethan Stewart has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games

. Tag Bertuzzi has seven power-play goals in 14 games as an Oiler

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 9-3-0-1 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods

(11- 0-2-0)

. The Oilers are 14-12-3-1 at home this season

. The Oilers averaged 3.55 goals per game in the month of February (season average of 3.04, 2.9 at end of January)

. Tulsa has power-play goals in its last four games

. The Oilers are 4-6-0-0 in weekday games this season

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb.24 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Rapid City won 7-3

- Oilers went 1/5 on power play, 5/5 on penalty kill

- Oilers out shot Rush 39-33

- Rush had six separate multi-point performers

- Adam Carlson stopped 36 of 39

- Max Golod, Tyler Poulsen and Karl Boudrias scored for Tulsa

Saturday , Feb.25 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Rapid City won 6-4

- BOilers 1/4 on power play, Rapid City 1/3

- Tulsa out shot Rapid City 35-29

- Ethan Stewart and Max Golod each finished with two points (1G, 1A)

. Jarod Hilderman scored his third goal of the season

- Adam Carlson made 31 saves on 35 shots

Sunday , Feb.26 - BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Tulsa won 5-2

- Back-Oilers have five separate goal scorers (Karl Boudrias, Max Golod, Tag Bertuzzi, Kylor Wall and Eddie Matsushima)

- Oilers out shot the Rush 41-34

- Tag Bertuzzi scored his seventh power-play goal as an Oiler in 14 games

. Max Golod collected three points (1G, 2A)

- Dante Sheriff reached a five-game assist streak, finished game with two assists

- Rapid City scored First

- Daniel Mannella stopped 32 of 36 shots

- Tulsa out scored Rush 4-1 in second half of the game, 3-0 in third period

- Oilers power Play 1/3, Penalty Kill 3/3

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Wednesday, March 1 at Cincinnati - Heritage Bank - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center - 2:00 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 42 - Max Golod

GOALS: 23- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 30 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Brenan Blaszczak

PIMS: 74 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 8 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 6 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 173 - Max Golod

WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 4.13- Daniel Mannella

SAVE %: .868 - Daniel Mannella

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 32/192 (16.7%)

Last Week - 3/12 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -170/222 (76.6%)

Last Week - 10/11 (91%)

