Affiliate Report: February 28, 2023

LA KINGS

33-20-8 | 2nd in Pacific

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings opened the week's slate on the road in Minnesota on Tuesday night. LA was coming into this matchup on a four-game winning streak, hoping to jump over Las Vegas for first in the Pacific Division standings. The offense for LA could not get much going in this contest, as Anze Kopitar scored their lone goal with just 21 seconds left in the game. It was too little, too late for the Kings, as they fell 2-1 in their first road matchup of the week.

On Thursday night, the Kings would start the game hot, scoring two goals in the first period to take a commanding lead against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils would respond back, tying the game in the third, before Sean Durzi gave LA the one-goal advantage late in the final frame. With just 39 seconds remaining, New Jersey would force overtime as Nico Hischier lit the lamp. LA would end up falling in overtime, 4-3, dropping their second game in a row to begin the week.

To begin the weekend, LA traveled to New York to take on the Islanders on Friday night. The Kings got on track, scoring three goals in the middle period to power them past the Islanders, winning the game 3-2. New York would attempt a late comeback but would be shut down in the closing minutes by Jonathan Quick, helping LA snap their two-game skid.

Staying in New York, the Kings took on the Rangers on Sunday afternoon, hoping to capitalize on their previous victory over the Islanders. New York would score the first three goals and wouldn't look back. LA attempted to erase the deficit, netting two goals to bring the game within one, but the Rangers would go on to win 5-2. Even though Los Angeles went 1-2-1 on the week, they did not lose much ground in the standings, as they continue to trail the first place Golden Knights by just two points heading into this week's slate of games.

Upcoming Games:

Tue. Feb. 28 - LA (33-20-8) at Winnipeg (35-24-1)

Thu. Mar. 2 - Montreal (25-30-4) at LA (33-20-8)

Sat. Mar. 4 - St. Louis (26-28-5) at LA (33-20-8)

Mon. Mar. 6 - Washington (29-27-6) at LA (33-20-8)

ONTARIO REIGN

30-18-3-1 | 5th in Pacific

RABBITS WITH THE REIGN: Nikita Pavlychev (F)

The Ontario Reign opened last week's slate at home against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night. Ontario would open the scoring, as Martin Chromiak scored the lone goal in the first twenty minutes. Kole Lind would lead the Firebirds in their four goal second period, netting the first two for Coachella. Ontario would not be able to respond, as they dropped their first game of the week 6-1 on home ice.

On Friday night, the Reign would avenge Wednesday night's defeat in an emphatic manner over the San Jose Barracuda. 12 different skaters tallied a point for Ontario, and Jacob Moverare recorded a career-high three points to lead the Reign to a 6-1 victory. Matt Villalta stopped 34 shots, earning the victory in front of home fans. With the victory, the Reign would move into a tie for third place in the Pacific Division standings.

Ontario, who has had success over the San Diego Gulls this season, met with the Gulls on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend. A power-play goal by Samuel Fagemo would tie the game late in the third period, forcing an overtime with the score deadlocked at one apiece. Rocco Grimaldi would score a breakaway goal for San Diego in extra time to win 2-1, giving the Reign their second loss on the week.

Ontario will play their only home game of the upcoming week on Wednesday night, as the Abbotsford Canucks comes to town. The Canucks currently hold a 30-19-2-2 record and are tied with the Reign with 64 points. Abbotsford may sound familiar to Swamp Rabbit fans, as Ryan Bednard was signed to a professional try-out earlier this month.

Following Wednesday night, Ontario will finish out the week on the road, taking on San Jose and Bakersfield.

Upcoming Games:

Wed. Mar. 1 - Abbotsford (30-19-2-2) at Ontario (30-18-3-1)

Fri. Mar. 3 - Ontario (30-18-3-1) at San Jose (21-26-1-4)

Sat. Mar. 4 - Ontario (30-18-3-1) at Bakersfield (24-24-2-2)

