Americans Announce College Classic Weekend Two

February 28, 2023







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, 4-time league champions and affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce Weekend Two, of the 2022-23 Allen Americans College Classic.

Weekend Two will take place March 24th-25th, and will feature 4 teams including Baylor, East Texas Baptist, The University of North Texas, and Texas State. All games will take place prior to Americans games, with that day's Americans ticket also good for admission to the College Classic.

"We're very excited to host our second weekend of the College Classic this season with one returning team The University of North Texas, as well as three brand new teams Baylor, East Texas Baptist and Texas State" said Austin Larson, Head of the Americans College Classic. "We want to continue attracting teams to join this event, and get them to experience the amazing atmosphere of the Rink of Red."

The Americans College Classic Weekend Two will be as follows:

Friday, March 24th:

Game 1: Baylor vs ETBU (12pm Puck Drop)

Game 2: Texas State vs UNT (3pm Puck Drop)

Saturday, March 25th:

Third Place: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 (12pm Puck Drop)

Championship: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2 (3pm Puck Drop)

"ETBU is looking forward to a weekend of great hockey in the metroplex," said Ryan Erwin, Vice President of Athletics at East Texas Baptist. "Coming off the 2023 TCHC Championship, and an appearance at ACHA Regionals for the fourth straight year, we appreciate the invitation and can't wait to hit the ice to showcase ETBU and Tiger Hockey."

For further information on the College Classic, fans can call 972-912-1000, or visit https://fevo.me/3Z3VN0I to purchase tickets.

