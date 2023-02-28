Royals to Induct Olivier Labelle into Wall of Honor

Former Reading Royals forward Olivier Labelle

Former Reading Royals forward Olivier Labelle

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers, announced former forward, Olivier Labelle as the 2023 Wall of Honor selection. The induction ceremony, presented by V&M Towing, will take place on Friday, April 14 prior to the opening face-off (7:00 pm) of the Royals' matchup that night against the Newfoundland Growlers at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"It's a big honor," commented Labelle, who is the manager of player development with an emphasis in Quebec for O2K Sports. "To be recognized by the team where I played the most amount of games and years of my career, it's an honor. Reading is a special place for me"

"We are thrilled to welcome Olivier into the Royals Wall of Honor," general manager of the Reading Royals, David Farrar said. "As a player who has given full devotion to this organization and fan base, it's great to be able to recognize Olivier on April 14, and for years to come on the Wall of Honor."

Labelle, the franchise's all-time leader in goals (128), games played (298) and penalty minutes (583), skated with the Royals for parts of six seasons amongst his 16-year professional playing career. Labelle served as an alternate captain for his first three seasons in Reading (2009-12) under former Royals head coach Larry Courville. Labelle appeared in three more seasons with the Royals after the 2011-12 season. In the season opener of the 2019-20 season on October 11, 2019, Labelle became the first player in franchise history to appear in six seasons with the club.

Olivier Labelle skates in the 2019-20 season opener (October 11, 2019)

A native of St-Eustache, Quebec, Labelle leads the Royals in career game-winning goals (23), ranks second in points (257), and third in assists (129) in team history.

The Wall of Honor project was undertaken to recognize persons who have made distinct contributions to the success of the Royals' organization. Inductees are honored in a permanent display located on the concourse of Santander Arena. Labelle will join his Head Coach in his time with the Royals, Larry Courville, in addition to 15 other inductees. The Wall of Honor consists of former General Manager Gordon Kaye, Athletic Trainer Brian Grogesky, Equipment Manager Pat Noecker, broadcasters Mark Thompson and Pat Richards, the 'Ten Year Season Ticket Holders', as well as former teammates of Labelle and player greats in franchise history including Ryan Cruthers, Jon Francisco, Cody Rudkowsky, Reagan Rome, Jonathan Quick, Terry Denike, Ryan Flynn, Chris Bala, Yannick Tifu and Malcolm MacMillan.

Labelle's plaque on the Wall of Honor concourse display will read as follows:

An all-time great in Royals' history whose demeanor and play was consistent to the color of his hair, fiery red. Forward Olivier Labelle translated a willingness to battle in the "dirty areas" around an opposition's net and an immense passion for the game of hockey into a distinguished 16-year playing career with parts of six seasons spent in a Royals' sweater. To this day, Labelle is Reading's all-time leader in goals (128), penalty minutes (583) and games played (298). These numbers serve as a testament to the St-Eustache, Quebec natives' infectious desire to win as well as ability to initiate the physical intensity of a contest with any opposition that stood before him. Labelle was an aggressive player in all the best ways. He was 110% on every shift looking for a way into the play to make sparks fly and opponents crumble. These characteristics of Labelle's play prompted former head coach of the Royals, Larry Courville to bestow Labelle an alternate captain's title for his first three seasons as a Royal. Labelle wore the "A" on his sweater with the pride and devotion to his coaches, teammates, and loyal fan base which they all admired and continue to cherish well beyond the games in which Labelle played. Labelle's fruitful career in Reading has no greater measure than the contributions he made in the franchise's five playoff appearances during his first five seasons as a Royal. Labelle scored 16 playoff career goals, tying teammate and fellow Wall of Honor inductee Ryan Cruthers for the most in team history. The passion Labelle possessed on and off the ice for the game garnered the best out of the multitude of teammates he skated with and formulated a bond with the fan base cherished by both parties to this day.

To celebrate Olivier's career with the Royals and order tickets to the Wall of Honor game, visit: RoyalsTickets/WallofHonor.

