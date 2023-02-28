K-Wings Fall in Defensive Battle against Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-27-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, held the Indy Fuel (33-19-2-0) scoreless through the first two periods but ultimately fell, 2-1, on Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The K-Wings struck first with a goal by Darby Llewellyn (6) at the 8:56 mark of the first period. Llewellyn received the puck from Collin Saccoman (9) in the neutral zone and took it himself down the left side, ripping in a shot as he dangled into the slot from the left circle.

Kalamazoo earned four power play opportunities in the second frame, and outshot Indy 13-8 in the period, but was unable to increase the lead.

In the third period, the Fuel scored at the 3:38 and 12:57 marks to take the 2-1 lead, and that finished the scoring in the game.

Evan Cormier (6-16-3-0) was strong in net, stopping 30 of 32 shots faced in defeat.

The K-Wings come back home for three in a row against the Tulsa Oilers (18-24-7-1) this weekend. The first game is Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST for 'First Responders Night' at Wings Event Center.

