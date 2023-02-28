Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions with Reign

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have announce multiple transactions with the Swamp Rabbits, recalling forwards Brett Kemp and Justin Nachbaur.

Kemp, 22, returns to the Reign for a second time this season, having previously been called-up in January. In his previous stint in the AHL, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native appeared in four games before returning to the Swamp Rabbits. Kemp has followed his 37-point debut season with a follow-up season that has seen the center record 30 points (15g, 15a) in 30 games for Greenville.

Nachbaur, 22, earns his second promotion to the AHL, having been recalled by the Reign in late November. The Cross Lake, Manitoba native will look to appear in his first action of the season for Ontario. In Greenville, Nachbaur's second season season has seen the winger post nine points (4g, 5a) and record a league-high ten fighting majors.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Norfolk, Virginia on Friday and Saturday for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games against the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

