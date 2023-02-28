Newfoundland Growlers Team up with TxtSquad

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliates of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are pleased to announce a new partnership with local tech company TxtSquad in an effort to provide enhanced marketing, communications and engagement offerings to the club's fans and partners.

Founded in St. John's in 2019, TxtSquad is a software development firm specializing in the use of text messages to optimize internal and external communications.

While traditional forms of contact like emails and phone calls still have their niche in the communications marketplace, TxtSquad recognizes that today's modern consumer is more likely to use short messaging apps, like text messages, to do most of their communicating.

When communicating with TxtSquad, fans and stakeholders will be able to have rich-text conversations in a professional texting platform that is transparent, easy-to-use, and integrated.

Additionally, TxtSquad employs the use of artificial intelligence to which will be used to automate processes and better manage relationships, both with fans, corporate sponsors and beyond.

"We're thrilled to partner with TxtSquad as we continue to evolve our ability to engage with our fans and provide added value to our sponsors," said Growlers Vice President of Business Operations Kenny O'Leary.

"Creating strong partnerships with local businesses like TxtSquad is important to our Hockey Club and there is so much potential in this partnership to further enhance the Growlers' marketing capabilities."

In their few short years of existence, TxtSquad has already established partnerships with several established brands and organizations, including McDonalds, St. John's Board of Trade, Big Brothers Big Sisters and beyond, and are excited to expand their roster to include the province's premiere sporting organization.

"TxtSquad is delighted to partner with the Newfoundland Growlers." Said TxtSquad CEO Josh Taylor. "The Growlers organization is always innovating to improve the fan's experience and we are so happy they are letting us contribute to that vision."

For more information, please visit nlgrowlers.com and/or txtsquad.com.

