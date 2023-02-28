Grizzlies Sign Forward Jared Power

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Jared Power. Power will wear number 20 for the Grizzlies.

Power played at Mount Royal University from 2021-2023, where he scored 5 goals and 15 assists in 42 games over a 2 year stretch. Power had a +12 rating at Mount Royal. He majored in business at Mount Royal. In the AJHL he played with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, Olds Grizzlys and Grande Prairie Storm and the BCHL with the Coquitlam Express.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Wichita on March 3rd at 6:05 pm and March 5 th at 3:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Kansas City on March 10th and 11th at 7:10 pm and March 12th at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

