Adam Scheel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Second Time this Season

BOISE, ID - Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 20-26. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Scheel went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances against Maine last week.

The 23-year-old made 32 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside all 21 shots in a 2-0 victory on Friday for his second shutout of the season.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Scheel is 16-5-1 in 22 appearances with the Steelheads this season and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals-against average and tied for third with a .926 save percentage.

As a team, the Steelheads are allowing just (2.15) goals against per game this season having allowed the fewest total goals (112). The next closest team in fewest goals allowed is the Toledo Walleye (135). Idaho leads the league with eight team shutouts while Cincinnati and Atlanta have each recorded four each.

LEAGUE HONORS FOR IDAHO GOALTENDERS THIS YEAR

Goalie of the Month (3) Goalie of the Week (4)

Jake Kupsky (November) Jake Kupsky (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Rémi Poirier (December) Rémi Poirier (Dec. 12-18)

Rémi Poirier (January) Adam Scheel (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

Adam Scheel (Feb. 20-26)

Idaho travels to Kansas City this weekend for a three-in-three against the Mavericks Friday and Saturday at 6:05 p.m. (MT) and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. (MT). Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

