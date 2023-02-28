Cincinnati's Andrusiak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Zack Andrusiak of the Cincinnati Cyclones

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zack Andrusiak of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 20-26.

Andrusiak scored four goals, added three assists and was a +6 in three games last week.

The 24-year-old tallied a goal in a 4-0 win against Norfolk on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Wichita on Friday and had four points (2g-2a) in a 7-1 win at Indy on Saturday.

A native of Armstrong, British Columbia, Andrusiak ranks 11th in the ECHL this season with 56 points (22g-34a) in 45 games with the Cyclones.

Andrusiak has tallied 151 points (62g-89a) in 188 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Idaho and Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, Andrusiak posted 149 points (80g-69a) in 165 career games in the Western Hockey League with Everett, Seattle and Prince Albert.

On behalf of Zack Andrusiak, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Colton Hargrove, Allen (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Tyler Drevitch, Wheeling (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Luke Stevens (Kansas City), Brennan Kapcheck (Newfoundland), Ryan Foss (Norfolk), Calder Brooks (Rapid City), Charlie Gerard (Reading), Brett McKenzie (Toledo), Max Golod (Tulsa), Dylan Fitze (Utah) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

