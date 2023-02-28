First-Place Icemen Host More Than 21,000 Fans
February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack are pleased to announce that the team hosted 21,356 fans for Military Weekend presented by CSX and Nimnicht Family of Dealerships this past Friday and Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
A crowd of 8,793 was on hand for the Friday, February 24 game against Atlanta, while a crowd of 12,562 watched the first-place Icemen defeat the Worcester Railers 4-1 on Saturday (February 25).
Saturday's crowd was the second largest in team history, falling just shy of the Icemen attendance record of 12,865 set back on November 14, 2019. The Icemen also drew a crowd of 11,288 on January 27, 2019.
The Icemen's average attendance through 26 homes games this season has risen to 7,505, a significant increase from last season when the team finished with an average attendance of 6,405.
The Icemen currently hold the top spot in the South Division and will play host to the Adirondack Thunder this Friday and Saturday (March 3 & 4). Tickets are still available for this weekend's series with Adirondack, and may be purchased at Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com
The Icemen practice at the newly renovated Community First Igloo on Wednesday and Thursday. Media is welcome to attend and will have access to players, coaches and staff.
Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2023
- First-Place Icemen Host More Than 21,000 Fans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals to Induct Olivier Labelle into Wall of Honor - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Acquire Forward Jordan Timmons from Reading - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Solar Bears a Fun Part of Orlando's Entertainment Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Fuel Draw Largest Crowd Ever in Tuesday Win - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions with Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Fall in Defensive Battle against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Newfoundland Growlers Team up with TxtSquad - Newfoundland Growlers
- Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Adam Scheel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Second Time this Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce College Classic Weekend Two - Allen Americans
- Cincinnati's Andrusiak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Affiliate Report: February 28, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- First-Place Icemen Host More Than 21,000 Fans
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 24, 2023
- Charles Williams Named Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 11, 2023
- Lindbom Backstops Icemen To 2-1 Victory Over Atlanta