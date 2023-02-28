First-Place Icemen Host More Than 21,000 Fans

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack are pleased to announce that the team hosted 21,356 fans for Military Weekend presented by CSX and Nimnicht Family of Dealerships this past Friday and Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

A crowd of 8,793 was on hand for the Friday, February 24 game against Atlanta, while a crowd of 12,562 watched the first-place Icemen defeat the Worcester Railers 4-1 on Saturday (February 25).

Saturday's crowd was the second largest in team history, falling just shy of the Icemen attendance record of 12,865 set back on November 14, 2019. The Icemen also drew a crowd of 11,288 on January 27, 2019.

The Icemen's average attendance through 26 homes games this season has risen to 7,505, a significant increase from last season when the team finished with an average attendance of 6,405.

The Icemen currently hold the top spot in the South Division and will play host to the Adirondack Thunder this Friday and Saturday (March 3 & 4). Tickets are still available for this weekend's series with Adirondack, and may be purchased at Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

The Icemen practice at the newly renovated Community First Igloo on Wednesday and Thursday. Media is welcome to attend and will have access to players, coaches and staff.

Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV.

