Thunder Closes Road Trip with Loss in KC
February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita finished a four-game road trip on Tuesday night, losing to Kansas City by a 4-1 final at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Jay Dickman tallied his 19th of the season in the losing effort.
Nick Pastujov made it 1-0 midway through the first period. Justin Kapelmaster made the initial save on a shot from Josh Lammon. Pastujov stayed with the play and put home a rebound for his 13th of the year.
In the second, Dickman tied it at 14:29 as he hammered home a one-timer from the right circle with assists to Peter Bates and Cole MacDonald.
Luke Stevens gave the Mavericks the lead for good at 18:25. He fired a one-timer off the rush from the top of the left circle past Kapelmaster's glove for his 11th of the year.
Keeghan Howdeshell made it 3-1 just four minutes in the third period. He took a pass across the goal-mouth from Hugo Roy for his 12th of the season.
Cole Coskey made it 4-1 at 15:34 to close the scoring.
With the loss, Kansas City moves into third place two points behind the Thunder in the Mountain Division and hands the Thunder their fifth-straight loss.
Wichita was 0-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Dickman has points in two of his last three games. MacDonald added his 29th helper of the year.
The Thunder returns home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. to host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season.
Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.
The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman and Michal Stinil on game night
