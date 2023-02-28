Idaho's Scheel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Idaho Steelheads goaltender Adam Scheel

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adam Scheel of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 20-26. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Scheel went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances against Maine last week.

The 23-year-old made 32 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside all 21 shots in a 2-0 victory on Friday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Scheel is 16-5-1 in 22 appearances with the Steelheads this season and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.14 goals-against average and tied for third with a .926 save percentage.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Scheel has appeared in 28 career ECHL games with Idaho going 19-8-1 with two shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. He has also appeared in 44 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League where he is 15-17-8 with 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Scheel saw action in 78 career games at the University of North Dakota, going 52-18-5 with seven shutouts, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Runner-Up: Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .971 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jake Theut (Adirondack), Dillon Kelley (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Brad Barone (Wheeling).

