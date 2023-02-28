Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR, Rush Sign Charles Martin

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been placed on injured reserve. Additionally, the Rush have signed defenseman Charles Martin to a contract.

Helgesen has played 41 games for the Rush this season and recorded 14 assists and a +9 plus/minus rating. Rapid City's captain is second on the team in plus/minus and second among Rush defensemen in assists.

Martin joins the Rush for what will be his professional debut. The defenseman played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and during his recently completed senior season recorded three goals and 15 assists. Over 94 career collegiate games he had six goals and 30 assists.

Rapid City will return to action on Saturday night in Allen against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

