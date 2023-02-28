Mavericks Acquire Forward Jordan Timmons from Reading

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the acquisition of forward Jordan Timmons via trade with the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Timmons (6-2, 225), has played in 27 games for Reading this season, compiling two goals and eight assists. He played in two games for Idaho during the 2021-22 campaign after a playing one season at Long Island University.

The Bridgeville, Penn., native, 24, played in 78 games across four years at the collegiate level at the University of Connecticut, Robert Morris University and Long Island. He tallied 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 points.

The Mavericks have one of their biggest weeks ahead, hosting Wichita on Tuesday night before traveling to Iowa for the team's final matchup of the year with the Heartlanders on Wednesday. Kansas City then welcomes in Idaho for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Steelheads.

