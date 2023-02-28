Fuel Draw Largest Crowd Ever in Tuesday Win

Indy Fuel celebrate a goal

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel celebrate a goal(Indy Fuel)

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings bright and early for Education Day with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop in their eleventh meeting of the season. The Fuel dropped the last two games to the K-Wings but came from behind to defeat them 2-1 here today.

This game marked Indy's fifth sellout of the season, their largest crowd ever of 6,880 and their second sellout game in a row, which is the first back-to-back sellout in team history.

1ST PERIOD

The Wings' Darby Llewellyn kicked things off just under halfway through the first making it 1-0.

Each team had one power play opportunity in the first, but neither was able to capitalize.

Despite outshooting the K-Wings 15-6, the Fuel were down 1-0 at the end of the first period.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel only had one power play change in the second after Kalamazoo's Justin Murray took a hooking penalty.

A few minutes after that, it appeared Spencer Watson tied the game, however the play was called no-goal after it was called a high-stick against Chad Yetman.

The Fuel took a series of penalties after that, including a double minor high-sticking penalty on captain Keoni Texeira, but the score remained the same through the end of the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

About three minutes into the period, Matt Watson scored his first goal of the season and first in the ECHL to tie the game.

After a few more penalties handed out and killed off, Bryan Lemos scored his thirteenth goal of the season with the help of Luc Brown and Keoni Texeira to put Indy ahead for the first time all game.

With 1:29 left in the third, the K-Wings pulled their goaltender Evan Cormier from net in a final push but ultimately could not score. The Fuel defeated the K-Wings 2-1, making that two Education Day games in a row they have claimed a win over Kalamazoo.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 3 to take on the Wheeling Nailers for World Record & Do317 Night, where they will attempt to break the world record for most people playing the National Anthem on kazoo.

