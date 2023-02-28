ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 28, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Tommy Munichiello, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Trois-Rivières:
Shane Kuzmeski, D from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bode Wilde, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Tye Felhaber, F loaned to Milwaukee
Iowa:
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Add Alec Broetzman, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G traded to Fort Wayne
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Delete Antony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Maine:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/27]
Delete Pavel Gogolev, F recalled by Toronto (NHL) [2/27]
Orlando:
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Charles Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jordan Timmons, F traded to Kansas City
Savannah:
Delete Isaiah Saville, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Tulsa:
Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Wichita:
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by San Jose (NHL)
