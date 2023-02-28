ECHL Transactions - February 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 28, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Tommy Munichiello, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Shane Kuzmeski, D from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bode Wilde, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Tye Felhaber, F loaned to Milwaukee

Iowa:

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Add Alec Broetzman, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G traded to Fort Wayne

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Antony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Maine:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from Injured Reserve [2/27]

Delete Pavel Gogolev, F recalled by Toronto (NHL) [2/27]

Orlando:

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Charles Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jordan Timmons, F traded to Kansas City

Savannah:

Delete Isaiah Saville, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Tulsa:

Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Wichita:

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by San Jose (NHL)

