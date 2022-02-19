Wichita Begins Five-Game Road Trip Tonight in Allen

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters (right) vs. the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters (right) vs. the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins a five-game road trip tonight with a visit south to CUTX Event Center to face Allen.

Tonight is the back half of a home-and-home series this weekend between the heated rivals. The Thunder claimed a 4-3 win last night against Allen. The two teams traded goals into the third period. Stephen Johnson scored the go-ahead tally at 7:44 and the Thunder held off Allen for the win. Peter Crinella led all scorers with a goal and two assists. Cam Clarke finished with a goal and an assist. JC Campagna led the Americans with two goals.

Wichita improves to .500 and sits in sixth place. Allen is in fifth place with a .522 mark, but has three games in hand on the Thunder. Wichita is 8-0-2 in its last 10 while Allen is 5-4-1 over that stretch.

The Thunder have won two in a row against the Americans in the season-series. Prior to that, Allen had claimed four-straight victories. Each game between the two teams has been decided in regulation.

Wichita went 2-for-7 on the power play last night while killing off all six chances for the Americans. The Thunder are 10-for-42 (23.8%) on the power play against Allen this year. Allen has scored four of its five power play goals against the Thunder at home and are 5-for-40 (12.5%) on the power play in the season-series.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 54 points. Jack Combs is second with 44. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 42 points. Peter Crinella is second with 36.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform on Friday night that is being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.