Heartlanders Win Third Straight Game, Knock off Wings, 5-2

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders finished off the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-2, thanks to goals from five players and 30 saves from Trevin Kozlowski Saturday at Wings Event Center. Iowa has won three straight games overall and four straight on the road. Iowa has hit 20 wins in team history and the Landers are home for three straight games starting next Wednesday. The Landers have 47 points, one back of the Wings for fifth.

Kris Bennett tallied his first point with 6:50 left in the first, ripping a snipe from the right circle, assisted by Ryan Kuffner (team-record 13 straight games with a point) and Zach White.

Next with 4:15 to go in the opening frame and on the power play, Riese Zmolek labeled it past the netminder from the top of the right dot; Yuki Miura and Luke Nogard earned helpers.

Ben Sokay scored for the second straight night at net front at 4:49 of the second to make 3-0. Kalamazoo then struck twice in a row to pull the score to 3-2 Iowa.

With Kalamazoo poking and prodding for a tie game, Adrien Beraldo answered with his fourth pro goal and 5:15 remaining, teeing up a slap shot that redirected on his shot from the right point.

Kuffner capped the night with his 8th of the season at 12:20 of the third. He has 20 points over his 13-game points streak.

Jason Pawloski took the loss with 16 saves.

The Heartlanders return home for three straight games starting Wednesday, Feb. 23 for College Night vs. Wichita. On Friday, Feb. 25, it's DC Comics Night featuring special Batman jerseys at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne, plus a Batman character appearance for kids, families and anyone that wants to meet Batman.

Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita - College Night presented by Hills Bank

Friday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - DC Comics Night (special Batman jerseys + Batman character appearance)

Saturday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Paint with the Heartlanders, thanks to Brush and Barrel

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

