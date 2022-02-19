Neiley Nets Two in Glads' 5-2 Victory over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (27-17-3-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-20-4-3 ) by a score of 5-2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night. Eric Neiley collected two goals for Atlanta as the Glads won their second consecutive road game for the first time during the 2021-2022 campaign.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - two goals

Second Star: Kameron Kielly (ATL) - game-winning goal, assist

Third Star: D'Artagnan Joly (GRN) - goal, assist

Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period after Kameron Kielly sent the puck across the width of the ice to Sanghoon Shin who blasted a one-timer past Greenville goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to make it 1-0 (13:09).

The Glads took a 2-0 lead late in the first period during a 5-on-3 power play when Derek Topatigh fired a laser that Eric Neiley directed into the back of the net (17:25).

Less than one minute later, Atlanta took a 3-0 advantage on the ensuing 5-on-4 power play after Kamerin Nault dropped the puck off to Kameron Kielly in the low slot who fired a wrister past Fitzpatrick (18:01).

Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with Anthony Beauchamp early in the second period. The tilt ended with Thrower landing a surplus of right hands, sending Beauchamp down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.

Bradley Lalonde cashed in on a power-play chance for Greenville midway through the second period to make it 3-1 (12:50).

Under a minute later, Greenville capitalized on another power play when D'Artagnan Joly bashed the puck into the goal (14:00).

Eric Neiley netted a shorthanded goal, and his second tally of the night, midway through the third period to make it 4-2 after a give-and-go with Cody Sylvester (9:26).

Cody Sylvester found an empty net late in the final frame to seal the 5-2 victory for the Glads (18:47).

Atlanta outshot Greenville 35-19, and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell stopped 17 of 19 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits back at Gas South Arena.

