Royals Host Nailers in First of Back-To-Back Afternoon Face-Offs

Reading Royals forward Thomas Ebbing

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the first of five meetings between the two teams this season. Both teams have won four of their last five games as well as seven of their last ten.

Erik Jesberger previews the Royals game on Feb. 19, 2022.

Reading and Wheeling last met on Feb. 19, 2020 where the Royals defeated the Nailers, 6-3, at Wesbanco Arena.

Multi-point games for Brayden Low(1 G/1 A) and Marly Quince (1 G/1 A) and a four-goal second period propelled the Royals over the Nailers

Goals from Quince, Low, Thomas Ebbing and Corey Mackin in the middle frame extended the Royals lead to as large as three-goals. Matt Abt and Nick Saracino scored for Wheeling to send the game into the final period of regulation with Reading ahead, 5-2.

Yushiro Hirano scored for Wheeling halfway into the third period to cut the deficit to two. However, Steven Swavley sealed the victory for the Royals with a goal in the final minute to earn Reading's fifth win in seven meetings between the two teams in the 2019-20 season.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they begin a weekend of consecutive afternoon games. Reading holds a 23-10-5-1 record with a .667 point percentage. They sit above the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with .635 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières sitting in third with a .608 point percentage while Worcester and Maine both hoist .500 point percentages tied for fourth. Adirondack is in last place with a .459 win percentage in 41 games.

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

ESPORTS NIGHT - 2/20/22

Gaming tournament

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/ $1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Grocery and Pharmacy Workers)

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

