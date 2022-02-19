Americans Drop Final Game of the Road Trip

Allen Americans battle in front of the Wichita Thunder goal

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped the final game of the road trip on Friday night 4-3 to the Wichita Thunder.

Stephen Johnson scored at 7:54 of the third period to put the Wichita Thunder in front for good. His eventual game winning goal ended the Americans two-game winning streak.

The biggest difference in the game was the power play. The Americans went 0-for-6, while Wichita was 2-for-7. The Americans had their chances to tie the game late in the third period but were unable to get the equalizer.

JC Campagna scored a pair of goals for Allen, his third and fourth of the season. He has five points in three games since returning to Allen.

Jack Combs had the other goal for Allen his 15th of the season. He had a goal and an assist. Kris Myllari had two helpers in the loss.

Peter Crinella led the way for Wichita with a goal and two assists. The Thunder have won two straight against the Americans.

The final game of the two-game series is Saturday night in Allen. Come early and join us for Police vs. Fire at 5:05 pm. Buy one ticket and enjoy both games.

