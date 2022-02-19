Game Day: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), finish up a two-game series with the Wichita Thunder this evening at 7:05 pm. Wichita took the first game last night 4-3 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. The 13th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game faces off at 5:05 pm. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Promotion: Police vs. Fire Hockey Game

Next Home Game: Friday, March 4th, vs. Idaho, 7:05 pm

Americans Lose Final Game of the Road Trip: The Allen Americans won two of three games on the road trip beating Kansas City twice and dropping the final game of the road trip in Wichita on Friday night 4-3. The Americans rallied three times during the evening to tie the score but were unable to get the equalizer in the final minute with the extra attacker on the ice. The loss ended Allen's two-game winning streak. The two teams close out the two-game series tonight in Allen.

Butcher Misses Friday Night's Game: Allen Americans Center Chad Butcher missed Friday night's game in Wichita with a lower body injury. Butcher is listed as day to day. In 18 games with Allen this season he has 19 points.

Costello Held Off the Scorecard: Chad Costello saw his point streak come to an end on Friday night held without a point. He still leads the league in scoring with 54 points, three points ahead of Florida's Blake Winieki.

Extra Session Drought: The Americans are 1-5 in overtime games this season. The team is 1-1 in shootout games.

Zach Hall Misses Another Game: Americans forward Zach Hall left after the second period Tuesday night with a lower body injury. He missed the last two games including Friday night's game in Wichita. He is listed as day to day.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-10-2-0

Away: 10-9-3-1

Overall: 21-19-5-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (21) Chad Costello

Assists: (33) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

Points: (54) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+21) Kris Myllari

PIM: (80) Dawson Butt

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-11-5-0

Road: 9-10-2-0

Overall: 21-21-7-0

Last 10: 8-0-2-0

Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:

Goals: (18) Peter Crinella

Assists: (27) Cam Clarke

Points: (42) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+8) Logan Fredricks

PIM: (116) Sean Allen

