Johnson Nets Game-Winner in Back-And-Forth Contest vs. Allen

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder test the Allen Americans defense

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder test the Allen Americans defense(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Stephen Johnson scored the go-ahead goal with 12 minutes left in regulation and Wichita held off Allen for a 4-3 win on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Crinella led the way with three points and Cam Clarke had a goal and an assist. Olivier Rodrigue claimed his fourth win in a Thunder uniform, stopping 25 shots.

Wichita got on the board first just 2:25 into the game. Logan Fredericks tallied a highlight-reel goal, stickhandling around Chad Costello and fired a wrist shot past Luke Peressini for his 11th of the season.

Just a few minutes later, Dalton Skelly appeared to make it 2-0 on the power play. He found a loose puck in the slot and fired it through traffic during a net-mouth scramble. The play was reviewed and the call on the ice was reversed due to goalie interference.

JC Campagna tied the game at 18:52. He took a pass from Jack Combs near the crease and beat Rodrigue just after a Thunder penalty expired.

In the second, Clarke hammered a shot from the blueline on the power play to give the Thunder a 2-1 advantage.

At 5:22, Combs tied the game at two after putting home a pass from Kris Myllari near the top of the crease for his 15th of the season.

Crinella gave Wichita a 3-2 lead just six minutes later. He found a rebound near the left circle and scored on the power play.

Campagna tallied his second of the game at 1:51 of the third. He redirected a shot from the point to make it 3-3.

At 7:44, Johnson took a pass from Billy Exell, came down the right seam and tried to feed a pass across the slot. He found a loose puck after it was blocked and tucked home a backhand to make it 4-3.

Peressini was pulled with a minute left in the game. Allen scrambled to try to get the equalizer, but Rodrigue held the fort for the win.

The Thunder improved to 9-2-3 in their last 14 games and 8-0-2 over their last 10. Wichita has scored first in nine of the last 10 games.

Crinella finished with a goal and two helpers. He has at least a goal and an assist in four-straight contests. Clarke has a goal and an assist in three of the last four games. Fredericks has points in nine of the last 10 games. Peters has three assists in his last two games.

Wichita hits the road for the next five games starting tomorrow night against Allen at CUTX Event Center with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform on Friday night that is being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.