Make It Four in a Row for the Lions
February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions defeated the Maine Mariners by a score of 6-2 in Portland on Saturday night. Coach Éric Bélanger's team has now recorded four consecutive wins.
Lions forward Julien Nantel opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season.
Lions' captain Cédric Montminy doubled the lead early in the second period. A few minutes later it was Nantel once again, with his second of the night, extending the Lions' lead to 3-0. Then near the end of the period it was Olivier Archambault's turn to join the goalscorers' club as he finished off a play nicely set up by Anthony Nellis. The Lions headed into the second intermission up 4-0.
The Mariners scored their first goal of the game at the beginning of the third period on a goal by Brendan Soucie. But just 21 seconds later Nicolas Larivière scored to put the Lions once again up by four when he beat Mariners' netminder Jeremy Brodeur. Then in the middle of the third it was defenceman Oliver Galipeau with the Lions sixth goal of the night.
Final score: Lions-6, Mariners-2.
The Lions take on the Mariners in Portland once again on Sunday (February 20).
