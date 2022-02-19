Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 19, 2022

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (24-19-3-0 / .554) host the Indy Fuel (20-23-2-2 / .468) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears will finish up their slate of games against non-divisional opponents this evening with the second of two games against Indy. Orlando is 6-4-2-0 against non-divisional opponents this season.

Tonight's game includes the pre-game Food Festival on Church Street from 4-6:30 p.m., along with Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is projected to make his 12th consecutive start for the Solar Bears tonight, tying the franchise record for consecutive starts of 12, first set by Martin Ouellette during the 2018-19 season. The game will also mark the 200th in his pro career across the ECHL, SPHL and FPHL. Since beginning his run on Jan. 23 at Maine, Barone has gone 5-5-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Orlando is 17-2-1-0 when scoring first.

With the lone goal in Friday night's match with the Fuel, Fabrizio Ricci has seven points (2g-5a) dating back to Jan. 27 vs. Utah, his strongest period of offensive production over any 10-game stretch this season.

The Solar Bears are 13-4-3-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Jackson Keane is expected back in the lineup tonight after sitting out the last three contests for Orlando.

After chipping in two points on Friday, Spencer Watson took over sole possession of second in scoring franchise history for Indy with 122 points, passing Matt Rupert, who coincidentally played for Orlando for the 2015-16 season.

Click to sign up for FloHockey today to watch every Solar Bears game!

Click to listen to the Solar Bears audio broadcast network

NEXT GAME: Orlando visits the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.