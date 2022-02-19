ECHL Transactions - February 19

Following are the ECHL transactions Saturday, February 19, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivieres:

Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve

Allen:

Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F loaned to Cleveland

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Perl, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Add Roshen Jaswal, D activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Marc Johnstone, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve

Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F traded to Allen

Toledo:

Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Wichita:

Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

