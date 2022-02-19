ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions Saturday, February 19, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivieres:
Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve
Allen:
Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve
Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Gerads, F loaned to Cleveland
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Perl, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Add Roshen Jaswal, D activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Marc Johnstone, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Patrick McNally, D activated from reserve
Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F traded to Allen
Toledo:
Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Wichita:
Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Place Grizz Host Railers - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Royals Host Nailers in First of Back-To-Back Afternoon Face-Offs - Reading Royals
- Glads Look to Continue Momentum on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Begins Five-Game Road Trip Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Tristin Langan Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbits Offense Held Silent, Gladiators Take 4-0 Victory on Friday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Look to Sweep the Rays - Florida Everblades
- Railers Open Road Trip with 4-1 Victory over Utah - Worcester Railers HC
- Johnson Nets Game-Winner in Back-And-Forth Contest vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Drop Final Game of the Road Trip - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.