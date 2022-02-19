Glads Look to Continue Momentum on Road

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-17-3-1) take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-19-4-3) tonight for the second of three straight games against their South Division rivals. Tonight marks the 11th meeting of the season between the Glads and the Rabbits. Atlanta has won the last four meetings against Greenville.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits outside of the playoff picture at fifth in the South Division. Liam Pecararo has been magnificent this season with 41 points (20G-21A) in 30 games. Pecararo had held a 22-game point streak until he was kept of the scoresheet last night against Atlanta. Rookie Brett Kemp has produced big numbers as well with 29 points (11G-18A) in 22 games. John Lethemon started against the Gladiators last night for Greenville, and it's likely that the Swamp Rabbits will roll out Evan Fitzpatrick in between the pipes tonight. Fitzpatrick holds a 3-8-2-0 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Chris Nell and the Gladiators shut out the Swamp Rabbits 4-0 last night in Greenville. Sanghoon Shin scored in the first period on the power play, and Carlos Fornaris etched his first goal of the season later in the frame. Cody Sylvester and Kamerin Nault added third-period tallies while Nell stopped all 25 Greenville shots.

Nell Yeah

Goaltender Chris Nell notched his second shutout of the season last night against Greenville with a 25-save effort. Nell also blanked Jacksonville on Jan. 28 with 28 stops. The Atlanta netminder has now posted five career ECHL shutouts, three of which have come with the Gladiators. Nell has won seven of his last nine starts and owns a 8-9-0-0 record with a 2.84 goals-against average.

The Ma-Shin

Following his ECHL debut on Feb. 2, Sanghoon Shin has etched points in five straight games, including two multi-assist performances. The 28-year-old tabbed two helpers on Feb. 6 against Norfolk, and then again on Feb. 12 at Toledo. Just two weeks into his ECHL career, Shin has posted seven points (3G-4A) in a mere six games. The Seoul, South Korea native led the Asia League with 22 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

Power Play Coming to Life

Atlanta's power play has started to heat up over the last two weeks. The Glads have scored power-play goals in their last six games, including Sanghoon Shin's 5-on-4 tally last night against Greenville. Against the Swamp Rabbits this season, Atlanta is 8-for-34 (23.5%) on the man-advantage. The Glads' still have the fourth-worst power play in the ECHL overall at 15.4%, but that figure has ticked up from around 10% where it had been for most of the season.

ï»¿WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

GAME NOTES

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.