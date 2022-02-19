Nailers Edge Royals in First Meeting of the Season

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 5-3 Saturday, Feb. 19 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 20 of 24 shots while Nailers goalie Brody Claeys saved 21 of 24 shots.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead with a power play goal in the first period. Trevor Gooch caught Claeys creeping too far out of his crease while a bouncing puck moved behind the Nailers' net minder and buried the puck in the back of the net before Claeys could make a lunging save. Gooch's 13th goal of the season put Reading ahead after the opening period of play with an early lead, 1-0.

After Frank DiChiara extended the Reading lead to two-goals 22 seconds into the middle period, the Nailers jumped in front with three-straight goals to take their first of two leads of the game. Sean Josling cut the deficit in half on a power play goal minutes after DiChiara's eighth goal of the season. In the final 12 minutes of the period, Wheeling scored two even strength goals off the sticks of Tim Doherty and Patrick Watling to take a one-goal lead into the final period of regulation, 3-2.

3:50 into the third period, Reading tied the game. Brad Morrison showed off stellar puck handling and skating skills as he danced around a Nailers' defenseman and dished the puck to Dominic Cormier positioned to the left of Claeys net to bank in the final goal of the game for the Royals. Tied, 3-3, Cam Hausinger scored the game winning goal with a wrist shot sent over Hawkey's right shoulder and just under the crossbar to put Wheeling ahead for good. Hausinger earned a multi-goal night with an empty net goal in the final 2:15 of play to seal the road victory for Wheeling.

The Royals host the Newfoundland Growlers Sunday, Feb. 20th, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

