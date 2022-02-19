Tristin Langan Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tristin Langan has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Langan, 23, has 30 points (9g-21a) in 28 games Orlando this season, and recently tied Eric Faille for first in franchise scoring with his 130th career point with the Solar Bears on Feb. 17 vs. Jacksonville. The third-year pro has also appeared in eight 10 combined AHL games this season with Manitoba and Syracuse, logging three points (1g-2a).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel on Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Prior to the game from 4-6:30 p.m., the Solar Bears will also host their Food Festival on Church Street - fans can visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest to purchase a ticket package that includes a Food Festival ticket and Solar Bears game ticket for Saturday.

