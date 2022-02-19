Fuel Earn a Point in Shootout Loss to Orlando

ORLANDO - Playing the second half of a back-to-back series, the Indy Fuel visited the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night. Neither team would score through 60 minutes, eventually sending the game to a shootout where the Solar Bears earned the 1-0 win.

After a fight-filled start to the opening period, the Solar Bears would outshoot the Fuel 12-7 through the first 10 minutes. With 1:07 left, Jordan Schneider streaked down the side of the ice and tucked the puck past Brad Barone. Referee Alex Normandin would immediately call off the goal due to goaltender interference and take a second look at the goal, confirming his call.

The first half of the second period would feature multiple power plays for both sides but Justin Kapelmaster and Brad Barone would each hold their teams at bay. Throughout the middle stanza, the Solar Bears would outshoot the Fuel 11-10 but neither team would be able to put a puck in the net, sending the two teams to the locker room tied 0-0.

After a fast-paced start to the third period, both teams would trade chances throughout the first 10 minutes. With both teams peppering each other's goaltenders throughout 60 minutes of action, nobody would score, sending the game to overtime. Although outshooting the Solar Bears 7-4 in the overtime period, the Fuel would not be able to score, sending the Fuel to their third shootout of the season. Orlando's Joe Garreffa and Odeen Tufto would each score in the shootout and Indy would miss both of their shots, giving the Solar Bears a 1-0 win.

