Recap: Growlers Get Past Thunder 3-2

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to six games with a tight road win as they beat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring for the hosts as he found himself all alone in the slot, beating Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to make it 1-0 Thunder with 9:07 left in the first period.

Ryan Chyzowski got Newfoundland back to level moments later as he redirected a Gordie Green centering pass out of mid-air into the Adirondack net to tie things up at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

After taking a minor penalty midway through the second period, Orrin Centazzo was sprung in all alone by Green where he made no mistake beating Brandon Kasel with a slick move to make it 2-1 Growlers.

Zach O'Brien would increase the visitors lead to 3-1 just 45 seconds after Centazzo's strike as the Growlers leading scorer capitalized on a broken play to put his side up by two.

Sebastian Vidmar got one back for Adirondack with a hot shot over Petruzzelli's shoulder which initially was ruled no goal on the ice but was confirmed as a goal after video review. Newfoundland led 3-2 after the 2nd period.

Thanks to a strong defensive effort and some timely saves from their netminder, the Growlers allowed just nine shots on goal in the third period and held on for the 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien was named First Star for the third consecutive game.

Newfoundland have won six consecutive games, their second longest streak of the season (The Growlers won 7 in a row from November 14- December 1)

Newfoundland are back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Reading Royals.

Three Stars

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. ADK - P. Grasso

3. NFL - R. Chyzowski

