Rabbits Offense Held Silent, Gladiators Take 4-0 Victory on Friday Night

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







An early power play goal, combined with two third period goals, overpowered the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Atlanta offense came out hot, outshooting the Swamp rabbits 14-5 in the first period. Sanghoon Shin converted on the first power play opportunity of the night for Atlanta, a tip-in goal at the 8:08 mark. Carlos Fornaris extended the Gladiators lead at 17:05, the first of his career.

The scrappy second period consisted of net front battles, an influx of shots from both teams, and no goals. Kamerin Nault put a puck in the net at 17:58, however the goal was waived off after video review as the net was not on its magnets.

The Gladiators took control in the third period, scoring two to secure the victory. Cody Sylvester scored at the 5:21 mark, followed by Kamerin Nault who scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:41 of the third period.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 16-19-4-3, while the Gladiators improve to 26-17-3-1 on the season.

The Swamp Rabbits and Gladiators remain in Greenville for a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday night before traveling to Atlanta for the rubber match at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.