Game Notes: at Norfolk

GAME #51 at Norfolk

2/19/22 | Norfolk Scope | 7:30 P.M. EST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush tied the game in the third period on an Alec Butcher goal to force overtime but Rapid City eventually fell to the Norfolk Admirals in a shootout, 3-2, Friday night at Norfolk Scope. Keegan Iverson also scored for Rapid City and Lukas Parik made 28 saves on 30 shots.

ASSIMILATING NICELY: Keegan Iverson and Ryan Zuhlsdorf each made significant contributions in the 3-2 shootout loss on Friday night, in just their second games since joining the Rush. Iverson scored in the first period and Zuhlsdorf had an assist in the third and got in a fight in the second. Each joined the Rush earlier this week from the Indy Fuel in a trade that sent Ryan Valentini and future considerations to the Fuel.

THE VERY FIRST TIME: The three games between the Rush and Admirals this week are the first meetings between the two clubs in franchise history. The Admirals have been members of the ECHL since the 2015-16 season and the Rush entered the league in the 2014-15 season. Rapid City and Norfolk are separated by roughly 1,800 miles.

HARRISON RETURNS: Rapid City defenseman Chase Harrison was activated off injured reserve on Friday morning. Harrison was first placed on IR on December 27 and had missed the previous 23 Rush games. He was in the lineup in the 3-2 shootout loss on Friday and had two shots on goal and two penalty minutes.

STANDINGS UPDATE: The Rush moved past the Tulsa Oilers into third place in the ECHL Mountain Division yesterday, following Tulsa's regulation loss and Rapid City's shootout loss that gave them a point. The Rush now own a points percentage of .550 and have 55 points in 50 games played. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

AWAY FROM HOME: Saturday is the third of six straight games the Rush will play away from home. Rapid City heads to Tulsa next week for three games with the Oilers. Following that, the Rush will have nine straight games at home. Rapid City is 13-10-1-2 on the road this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday's game was the third time this season the Rush have gone to a shootout. Rapid City is 0-3 in shootouts and has yet to score a shootout goal...Stephen Baylis matched a Rush single-game high with ten shots on goal on Friday. He and Alec Butcher are the only Rapid City skaters to have double digit shots on goal in a game...Alec Butcher is leading the Rush with a goal and three assists in the two games against Norfolk so far.

UP NEXT: The Rush and the Admirals finish out their week with one another on Saturday night. Puck drop at Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

