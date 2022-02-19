Rush Best Admirals, 4-3

February 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley vs. the Norfolk Admirals

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley vs. the Norfolk Admirals

(NORFOLK, Va.) - The Rapid City Rush jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and never relinquished the lead as they held on to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3, Saturday night at Norfolk Scope.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the first period off a won faceoff in its attacking zone. Quinn Wichers found Jake Wahlin all alone in the slot for a shot that he snapped high on the glove side past Dylan Wells, giving the Rush a 1-0 advantage.

They added to that advantage later in the period when Wahlin gained the zone and left a drop pass for the trailing Logan Nelson. Nelson slung a shot from the high slot that sailed through Wells and the lead was 2-0.

Norfolk got on the board early in the second period on a Blake Murray goal. Rapid City answered again though when Brett Gravelle found Gabe Chabot with space inside the circles. Chabot sent a wrist shot on net that Calder Brooks deflected past Wells and it was 3-1.

The Admirals swung back later in the period after a defensive zone turnover by Rapid City led to Alex Tonge being alone in the slot. Tonge ripped a shot on net that beat Dillon Kelley to make the score 3-2.

Rapid City answered again though as Gravelle fed Colton Leiter who rang a shot off the crossbar. The puck bounced back to Max Coatta who fired it into the net to make the score 4-2.

Norfolk got one more in the third period when Noah Corson swatted a shot out of mid-air for a power play goal to bring the Admirals within one. That would be it, however, as the Rush held on for the 4-3 win.

Gravelle had two assists, Wahlin and Coatta each had a goal and an assist and Rapid City extended its point streak to four games. The Rush improved to 25-19-4-3 in the win while Norfolk fell to 17-25-2-2. The Rush will stay on the road next week for three games against the Tulsa Oilers. It begins on Friday night and puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST.

