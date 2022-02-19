Oilers Lose Fourth Straight Game on the Road

Fort Wayne, IN - Tulsa ties the game twice but the Komets respond each time to defeat the Oilers 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum.

The game remained scoreless after one period. Fort Wayne led in shots, 15-14, while going 0-3 on the power play. Tulsa had two chances with the man advantage as well, but came up with nothing through one frame.

The scoring started in the second period as Marcus McIvor finished off his chance by tapping the puck five-hole, on a cross ice pass to the low slot from the left circle at the 5:44 mark. Adam Pleskach tied the game 1-1 at the 6:50 mark of the second, driving a slap shot past Mario Culina from the left circle on a feed from Max Golod, across from the right wing. Fort Wayne would gain the lead back just eight seconds later. The Komets would win the ensuing faceoff and Lynden McCallum finished off an odd man rush along the right wing from a pass from the left circle, to make it 2-1 Komets.

The final period, Tulsa scored 1:02 into the frame to tie the game again, 2-2. Darren McCormick roofed a short-side goal off a no-look feed from behind the net by Nathan Larose. That was McCormick's first goal since January 23rd against Newfoundland. The Komets would respond quickly again with a goal of their own just 3:00 minutes into the period making it 3-2. A turnover by the Oilers on the power play led to a two on one rush, finished off by Connor Jones along the left wing. The Komets added a power-play goal from Anthony Petruzzelli at the 7:16 mark of the frame to finish off the scoring and win 4-2.

Tulsa will face the Rapid City Rush at home Friday, Feb. 25th for the first of three straight games between the two teams. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

