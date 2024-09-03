Whitecaps FC Sign Scottish International Midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Designated Player Contract

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Scottish international midfielder Stuart Armstrong to a Major League Soccer Designated Player contract through 2026.

"We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland. He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate. In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team's overall attack."

Whitecaps FC midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Four-time Scottish Premiership Champion with Celtic FC (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

Two-time Scottish FA Challenge Cup Champion with Celtic FC (2016/17, 2017/18)

Two-time Scottish League Cup Champion with Celtic FC (2016/17, 2017/18)

2023/24 EFL Championship Promotion Playoff Final Winner with Southampton FC

Three PFA Scotland Team of the Year selections (2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17)

508 appearances at the professional club level

51 caps with Scotland's men's national team, including four appearances across EURO 2020 and 2024

"I am extremely happy to be here in Vancouver and begin this new chapter of my career in MLS," added Armstrong. "My family and I are excited to live in such a beautiful and unique city. We look forward to enjoying our time ahead. Go 'Caps!"

Armstrong, 32, has spent the past six seasons playing with English side Southampton FC, including five seasons in the Premier League. The native of Inverness, Scotland started 143 of his 214 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 25 goals and adding 19 assists. During the 2023/24 season, Armstrong recorded five goals and seven assists in EFL Championship play as he helped the Saints secure promotion to the Premier League via the Promotion Playoff Final.

Before moving to England, Armstrong played his entire career in his native Scotland. The midfielder spent three and a half seasons with Celtic FC, totaling 28 goals and 25 assists in 107 starts and 144 appearances across all competitions. Armstrong was a member of Celtic's treble-winning sides in 2016/17 and 2017/18, as the Bhoys won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish FA Challenge Cup and the Scottish League Cup in back-to-back seasons. Additionally, Armstrong won the Premiership with Celtic during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. The midfielder was also involved in their UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League competitions.

Armstrong began his career with fellow Scottish side Dundee United FC, where he was teammates with Whitecaps FC captain Ryan Gauld. After coming through the club's youth ranks, Armstrong made 109 starts and 150 appearances across four and a half seasons for the first team, while adding 21 goals and 31 assists.

In total, Armstrong has amassed 508 appearances at the professional club level.

Prior to joining the Dundee United FC Academy in July 2009, Armstrong played for Dyce Boys Club and Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

At the international level, Armstrong has 51 caps to his name with Scotland's national team since making his debut in March 2017. The 32-year-old started two of his three appearances at UEFA EURO 2020 and made one appearance at UEFA EURO 2024 this past summer. He has also represented his country in FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO qualifiers, UEFA Nations League matches, and international friendlies. In total, Armstrong has recorded five goals and seven assists for the senior team. Armstrong was also a member of Scotland's U-21 and U-19 sides in his youth alongside Gauld.

In terms of individual accolades, Armstrong has been named to the PFA Scotland Team of the Year three times and received the Scottish Football Writers Association Young Player of the Year award for his performances during the 2012/13 season with Dundee United FC.

TRANSACTION: On September 3, 2024, Whitecaps FC sign Scottish international midfielder Stuart Armstrong to a Designated Player contract through 2026.

Stuart Armstrong

Pronunciation: STEW-art ARM-strong

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-00

Weight: 165 pounds

Date of Birth: March 30, 1992 in Inverness, Scotland

Hometown: Inverness, Scotland

Citizenship: Scotland

Status: International, Designated Player

Previous Clubs: Southampton FC (2018-24), Celtic FC (2014-18), Dundee United FC (2009-14)

Youth Clubs: Dundee United FC Academy, Dyce Boys Club, Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC

Instagram: @stuarmstrong

