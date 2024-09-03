Three Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Looking ahead to the upcoming FIFA window, three Inter Miami CF players were called up to represent their national teams during the international break. The players will take part in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations League.

Take a closer look at the players called to action and their upcoming fixtures on the world stage from September 2-10.

Luis Suárez - Uruguay

Forward Luis Suárez continues to demonstrate his value and leadership, earning yet another call-up with the Uruguayan national team. After a successful Copa America campaign in which the team finished in third-place match, he may register his 143rd cap for La Celeste when they play their first match of the window against Paraguay in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET, presenting Suárez with a possible matchup against Inter Miami teammate Diego Gómez. The match will be a historic and memorable occasion for both Suárez and all of Uruguay, as El Pistolero will be making his final appearance for the national team after announcing his retirement from international duty this week.

Suárez will bow out as one of the most influential players in Uruguay history, being the all-time scoring leader with 69 goals in 142 appearances to date, being a key player as the team won the 2011 Copa América title and making four FIFA World Cup appearances in the process.

The matchup against Paraguay is part of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Diego Gómez- Paraguay

Midfielder Gómez returns to Paraguay's senior team after an impressive run to the quarterfinals with his country's U-23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He will join his national squad for its upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, where the team will first face off against Suárez's Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. La Albirroja will play its second game of the international break at home, hosting Brazil on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Academy product and homegrown midfielder David Ruiz continues to rise in the ranks, earning a call-up for Honduras' CONCACAF Nations League matches. Los Catrachos will host two matches in Tegucigalpa, the country 's capital. First, they will face Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, September 6, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Then, they will square off against Jamaica on Tuesday, September 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

