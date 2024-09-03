Bill Tuiloma Representing New Zealand in Friendlies

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Bill Tuiloma has been called up to the New Zealand National Team following the unfortunate injuries of Tyler Bindon and Sarpreet Singh, who were forced to withdraw. The All Whites are set to face Mexico on September 7th and the United States on September 10th, in matches that will serve as crucial preparation for New Zealand's upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins in October.

Tuiloma, a seasoned player with 38 appearances for his national team, has the potential to reach an impressive milestone of 40 caps during this international window. This opportunity is significant for Tuiloma, as it could solidify his position on the team and play a vital role in helping New Zealand secure their first World Cup qualification since 2010.

