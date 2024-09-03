Bill Tuiloma Representing New Zealand in Friendlies
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Bill Tuiloma has been called up to the New Zealand National Team following the unfortunate injuries of Tyler Bindon and Sarpreet Singh, who were forced to withdraw. The All Whites are set to face Mexico on September 7th and the United States on September 10th, in matches that will serve as crucial preparation for New Zealand's upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins in October.
Tuiloma, a seasoned player with 38 appearances for his national team, has the potential to reach an impressive milestone of 40 caps during this international window. This opportunity is significant for Tuiloma, as it could solidify his position on the team and play a vital role in helping New Zealand secure their first World Cup qualification since 2010.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2024
- Six LAFC Players Called to National Team Duty - Los Angeles FC
- Three Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- Pair of Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for September FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa, Forward Chance Cowell Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Winger Lawrence Ennali to Miss the Remainder of the Season with ACL Injury - Houston Dynamo FC
- Luca Orellano Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30 - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Kick off 13th Annual Stand Together Week with Timbers Tee Off Classic on September 8 - Portland Timbers
- International Break Offers Charlotte FC a Chance to Regroup After Disheartening Loss - Charlotte FC
- Suárez and Busquets Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Matchday Starting XI for Brace Performance against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Ezequiel Ponce and Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30 - Portland Timbers
- Three Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Red Bulls to Honor 9/11 Victims and Survivors During 12th Annual "11 DAYS OF SERVICE"Community Initiative - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Njabulo Blom to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. - St. Louis City SC
- Six Selected for September Games - New York City FC
- Bill Tuiloma Representing New Zealand in Friendlies - Charlotte FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Scottish International Midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Designated Player Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- International Break Offers Charlotte FC a Chance to Regroup After Disheartening Loss
- Bill Tuiloma Representing New Zealand in Friendlies
- Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Friendlies
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Atlanta United
- Charlotte FC Gears up for High Stakes Clash with Atlanta United