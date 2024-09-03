Pair of Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for September FIFA Window
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defender Nouhou and midfielder Obed Vargas have been called into international duty during the September FIFA window. Nouhou gets the nod for Cameroon while Vargas earns his first callup to the Mexico U-23 Youth National Team. Additionally, Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario has been called into Guyana for Concacaf Nations League play.
Nouhou, 26, has 31 career caps for Cameroon since 2018, playing every minute in all three of Cameroon's 2022 FIFA World CupTM matches, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. The Douala native most recently started a pair of matches for Les Lions Indomptables during its FIFA World Cup 26TM qualifying run, scoring his first international goal in a fixture against Cape Verde (June 8). Cameroon kicks off its 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification during the September window, beginning Group J play against Namibia on Saturday, September 7 (9:00 a.m. PT) and Zimbabwe on Tuesday, September 10 (9:00 a.m. PT). Nouhou has 22 regular-season appearances for Seattle this season (21 starts).
Vargas, 19, is representing Mexico for the first time since completing his FIFA-approved, one-time switch from the United States earlier this year. The midfielder made nine appearances for the U.S. before the change, including five appearances (three starts) at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. Mexico's U-23 squad is set to play a pair of friendlies against Panama on Friday, September 6 (2:00 p.m. PT) and Monday, September 9 (9:00 a.m. PT). Vargas has appeared in 24 regular-season matches (22 starts) for the Rave Green in 2024, scoring one goal and adding seven assists.
De Rosario, 22, earns his third callup to Guyana, previously appearing in a FIFA World Cup 26TM qualifying match against Belize (June 11), playing 18 minutes. Prior to that, he scored against Antigua and Barbuda in a 2023-2024 Concacaf National League match (November 21, 2023) in his first appearance for the nation. Guyana begins 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League play against Suriname on Thursday, September 5 (1:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+) before facing Martinique on Monday, September 9 (1:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+). De Rosario has six goals in 19 appearances (12 starts) for Tacoma this season and appeared in Seattle's 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Louisville City FC (May 8).
Following a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers on August 31, Seattle Sounders FC travels to face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, September 7 at Lower.com Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
