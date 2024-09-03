Timbers Kick off 13th Annual Stand Together Week with Timbers Tee Off Classic on September 8
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are hosting the Timbers Tee Off Classic, an event at Top Golf, on Sunday, September 8. The event will kick off the club's 13th annual Stand Together Week, spotlight the Stand Together platform and help raise funds for community initiatives.
Fans, corporate partners and community organizations are invited to play golf, interact with Timbers players and staff, and win prizes while raising money to support the Timbers Community Fund and Stand Together programs. The action starts at 3:30pm on Sunday, September 8. Sign up as a single player or gather your friends, staff members or colleagues and sign up as a team. To register for the event, click here.
The Timbers Tee Off Classic is just one of many opportunities to get involved with the club during Stand Together Week 2024. The comprehensive, week-long community initiative will take place from September 9-13 and supports nonprofit projects and creates volunteer opportunities across the city. This year, 31 volunteer projects benefiting organizations focused on youth, families, the environment, and wellness are offered across the Portland metro area.
