Houston Dynamo FC Winger Lawrence Ennali to Miss the Remainder of the Season with ACL Injury

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced earlier today that winger Lawrence Ennali will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an ACL injury.

The German winger joined the team last month on a full transfer from Górnik Zabrze in Poland.

