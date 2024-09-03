Red Bulls to Honor 9/11 Victims and Survivors During 12th Annual "11 DAYS OF SERVICE"Community Initiative

HARRISON, NJ - The New York Red Bulls are set to embark on their 12th annual "11 Days of Service", a month-long community initiative inspired by the tragic events of September 11 - the national day of service and remembrance. Players, front office staff, club supporters and marketing & community partners will once again participate in several different community activations as a tribute to the victims and survivors from the attacks of September 11, 2001.

"Throughout the month of September, '11 Days of Service' has truly become a cornerstone community initiative for our club," said Marc de Grandpré, President, New York Red Bulls. "Now in our 12th year, the entire organization, along with our partners, is honored to have the opportunity to give back to our neighbors who embody the true spirit of our community. 23 years later, we stand united in remembering the heroes and families affected by this tragic day in our country's history."

The following "11 Days of Service" events will take place during the span of 11 consecutive days in September:

September 3 - Harrison School students will be offered free back-to-school haircuts at Red Bull Arena in partnership with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ and Stache Foundation.

September 4 - Red Bulls players Daniel Edelman and Cam Harper will visit patients at Hospital For Special Surgery (HSS) Main Hospital and Rehab Center

September 5 - Red Bulls front office staff will visit GRACE Food Pantry in Summit, NJ.

September 6 - Red Bulls front office staff and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ will be packing backpacks with back-to-school items for the students of Harrison Public Schools.

September 7 - Red Bulls front office staff and club Supporter groups will be packing backpacks with back-to-school items for the students of Harrison Public Schools.

September 8 - Red Bulls and Gotham FC staff will team-up to collect new sports bras for the Sports Bra Project as part of Gotham FC's Women's Empowerment Night.

September 9- Red Bulls players and front office staff will deliver backpacks for students at Harrison Public Schools.

September 10 - Red Bulls staff and Sherwin-Williams will give a fresh coat of paint to the Community Room at Philip's Academy Charter School.

September 11 - Red Bulls players and staff will visit Harrison Fire Department to serve lunch and spend time with Harrison Fire Department and Police Department.

September 12 - Red Bulls and Toyota staff will spend the afternoon with residents of Covenant House in Newark for a BBQ and lawn games.

September 13 - Red Bulls and QuickChek staff to pack meals at Community FoodBank of NJ in Hillside, NJ.

