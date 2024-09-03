Miami Turns Pink on Wednesday: Join Us for Giveaways All Day
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Big news is coming tomorrow...
To celebrate, wear your Pink and be on the lookout for Inter Miami CF players, staff, and giveaways throughout Miami on Wednesday! Fans will have the opportunity to score team gear, including signed jerseys and tickets to see the team in action.
Don't miss out! Join us in Miami on Wednesday for all the excitement. Here's where we'll be:
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET: Cafecito, anyone?
On Wednesday, Inter Miami CF will be covering the cost of your morning coffee for the first 100 guests to meet us at Mary's Cafe & Coin Laundry starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Mary's Cafe and Coin Laundry Address: 2542 SW 27 Ave, Miami, FL 33133
10:30 a.m. ET: Giveaway Time
Chase Branch in Little Havana: Chase Member? Fans banking with Chase in Little Havana can receive some of our merchandise if they stop by in the morning while supplies last.
Address: 1901 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
12:00 - 1:30 p.m. ET: The Giveaways Continue...
Mary Brickell Village: Catch us around Mary Brickell Village as we surprise fans with some amazing giveaways!
Address: 901 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
7 - 8 p.m. ET: Another Chance for Giveaways and Some Footy!
Fútbol field visits at Brickell Soccer and Padel, Soccer Cage Downtown, and Stadio.
Brickell Soccer and Padel: 301 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
Soccer Cage Downtown: 128 NE 17th St, Miami, FL 33132
Stadio Soccer: 571 NW 73rd St, Miami, FL 33150
7 - 9 p.m. ET: The fun will continue into the night!
Wynwood & Downtown: La Tropical, Grails, Miami Mojito Company, and American Social: These local Miami bars will be offering a limited-edition Inter Miami CF Cocktail all starting at only $10 on Wednesday night, and the first 500 fans at La Tropical will also be able to secure FREE drink tickets and more pink merch! Inter Miami CF players Noah Allen, Leo Afonso, Cole Jensen, and Owen Finnerty, who was recently called up to the First Team, and La Familia will be at La Tropical to join in on the fun and be on-site to mingle and take photographs from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET.
La Tropical: 42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
Grails: 2800 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Miami Mojito Company: 169 NW 23rd St #101, Miami, FL 33127
American Social: 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
8 p.m. ET: The night will culminate with pink skies as we light the city pink. Look out for the Royal Caribbean Terminal, Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, SLS Hotel on South Beach, Paramount Miami World Center, The Fly's Eye Dome in the Design District, and Intercontinental Hotel as they all turn pink for first-place and 2024 Supporters' Shield leader, Inter Miami CF.
