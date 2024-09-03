Three Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Luis Abram, Saba Lobjanidze and Bartosz Slisz have received call-ups from their respective national teams for the Sept. 2-10 FIFA window.
Abram was called up to join Peru a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL. Peru will host Colombia on Sept. 6 before traveling to face Ecuador on Sept. 10. The defender has earned 42 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut 2016.
Lobjanidze returns to the Georgian National Team for two UEFA Nations League matches at home against Czechia on Sept. 7 and at Albania on Sept. 10. The winger has tallied 37 caps for Georgia and has scored three goals since his international debut in 2017, most recently representing Georgia at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.
Slisz will join Poland for two UEFA Nations League matches at Scotland on Sept. 5 and at Croatia on Sept. 8. The defensive midfielder most recently represented Poland at the 2024 UEFA European Championship and has totaled 11 senior caps with Poland since 2021.
Atlanta United (8-12-7, 31 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 14 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
