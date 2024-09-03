Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers head coach Phil Neville has been named the MLS Coach of the Matchday for Matchday 30, the league announced today. Neville led the Timbers to a 1-0 home win over Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 31. Additionally, defender Juan Mosquera made the Team of the Matchday after scoring the game-winning goal in Saturday's match, while midfielder Evander was listed to the bench for recording his team-leading 16th assist.

Saturday's victory was Neville's 11th of the 2024 season with Portland, and eighth at Providence Park. With the result, the Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions dating back to May 15 (9-0-2), scoring 31 goals in that stretch. With Neville at the helm, Portland has scored the most goals in the Western Conference (55) and second-most in MLS behind Inter Miami CF (62) this season.

Mosquera's game-winning goal in the 55th minute was his first of the 2024 campaign (1G, 5A). The defender has started in all 27 of Portland's matches, leading the team in minutes played (2,167) this season. Evander recorded his team-leading 16th assist, setting a new MLS record with an assist in eight consecutive home matches. The Brazilian midfielder extended his run of games with a goal contribution to eight, recording five goals and eight assists in that span. With 12 goals and 16 assists this season, Evander leads the Timbers in both goal contributions (27) and assists (16), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each). Notably, Evander's 16 assists are second most in MLS this season.

Following the international break, Portland travels to face the Colorado Rapids at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) September 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

