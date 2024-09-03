Earthquakes Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa, Forward Chance Cowell Called for Youth International Duty

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Emi Ochoa (Mexico) and forward Chance Cowell (United States) have been called up by their respective youth national teams.

Ochoa, 19, will represent Mexico's Under-20 team in a pair of friendlies against Brazil on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 8. The Salinas, California, native made his professional debut in May for the Earthquakes in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, where he secured a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC. Internationally, Ochoa has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level, most recently as the starting goalkeeper in Mexico's triumphant Under-20 Concacaf Championship campaign.

Cowell, 16, will join the United States' U-17 team for the upcoming Jezek Cup in the Czech Republic. The Americans will face Germany on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Czech Republic on Friday, Sept. 6, and Slovakia on Sunday, Sept. 8. A native of Ceres, California, Cowell is also a dual national, having represented the U.S. at U-15, U-16 and U-17 level as well as Mexico at the U-15 level, scoring two goals with the latter nation in May 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.